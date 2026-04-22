King Charles told to 'get ready' for big shock from Sarah Ferguson

King Charles received an alarming update about another big setback despite his continuous efforts to restore peace and harmony.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, has been keeping a low profile and avoiding media interaction, which is apparently good news for royals.

But, for how long? Amid talks about her financial struggles, Fergie may be inches closer to signing a deal for a tell-all interview after the Epstein controversy.

Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that everyone should be "ready to be appalled" as Sarah might drop a bombshell.

Speaking to the Daily Express, he said, "Since, to our knowledge, she has no sources of income, this or something like this [a TV interview] is a real possibility."

Mr Richard added, "It is possible that one of the major TV stations could make her an offer. [But] Sarah Ferguson could [also] use a little-known outlet and the interest would be enormous."

The royal commentator said that if Sarah wanted to set a dignified example, she should stay quiet for Beatrice and Eugenie's sake.

Fergie's low profile is also beneficial for the King and could also pave the way for the York Princesses bright royal future.

"If only she could be quiet, but it isn't her style. Prepare to be appalled!" Richard warned.