Janel Parrish, Sasha Farber spark romance rumors with flirty dance video

Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber may be stepping into a new chapter together.

Less than two weeks after the Pretty Little Liars alum announced her separation from husband Chris Long following 10 years of marriage, Parrish has ignited speculation with Dancing With the Stars pro Farber.

The 37 year old actresss took to TikTok April 20 to put up a video showing herself getting a salsa lesson from Farber.

In the clip, filmed in what appeared to be a living room, Parrish wore denim shorts and a navy sweater while the 41-year-old danced shirtless in slacks and a belt.

The two shared flirty looks before executing an intricate routine that ended with a dip.

It’s not the first time the pair have appeared together on social media.

Parrish previously posted an April 8 TikTok captioned, “When you run into @Sasha Farber in the parking lot.”

Farber also shared a video of the two dancing on Instagram April 9, writing, “She’s still got it @janelparrish,” to which Parrish replied, “Thanks for dancing with me as I laughed in your ear very loudly.”

Farber was married to fellow DWTS pro Emma Slater from 2018 to 2024 and later he dated Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran.

He recently teased fans with a separate Instagram post.

On April 16, he shared a photo of a woman’s back at a piano alongside his dogs, captioning it, “It’s the small things in life.”

Though he didn’t reveal her identity, fans and friends quickly speculated.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy commented, “Not that little. Is this a hard launch??” while Gleb Savchenko added, “So happy for you bro.”