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Brad Pitt makes appearance after Zahara's graduation snub

Brad Pitt daughter Zahara graduated from Spelman College with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Brad Pitt makes appearance after Zahara&apos;s graduation snub

Brad Pitt was all smiles as he walked hand-in-hand with girlfriend Ines de Ramon at the Mercedes-AMG world premiere on Tuesday night, just days after his daughter Zahara publicly distanced herself from him at her college graduation.

The 62-year-old actor looked sharp in a brown suit while de Ramon stunned in a strapless red gown.

The couple, who have been dating since 2022, posed together on the red carpet at the Sixth Street Bridge event, proving the seriousness of their relationship even as Pitt’s ties with his children remain strained.

Over the weekend, Zahara graduated from Spelman College with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Brad Pitt makes appearance after Zaharas graduation snub

The milestone was celebrated with her mother, Angelina Jolie and siblings Pax, 22, and Knox, 17, while Pitt was notably absent.

A source told Page Six that it was “a shame people feel the need to cast a shadow over [the graduation] by taking a dig at a father who has already been separated from his family.”

Pitt and Jolie divorced in 2016 after more than a decade together, leading to a long legal battle.

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