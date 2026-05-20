MGK and Yungblud's feud explained: From friends and collaborators to foes

MGK seemingly disses Yungblud in his new song 'Fix Ur Face'

MGK’s recent outbursts against Yungblud have left fans confused as to what happened to their well-known, years-long friendship.

Over the past few weeks, the rapper took multiple shots at the rocker, seemingly dissing him in his new song, Fix Ur Face, and, most recently, leaving a snide comment under Yungblud’s new Instagram post.

Though the feud appeared to have come out of nowhere, several online sleuths have theorised that the fallout traces back to 2024, when Yungblud — born Dominic Harrison — and MGK — Born Colson Baker.

Here is a breakdown of MGK and Yungblud’s history, from friends and collaborators to foes.

2019: MGK and Yungblud release first song together 'I Think I'm Okay'

MGK and Yungblud first met back in 2019 to collaborate on the former’s song, I Think I’m Okay, which also featured Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

“He walked into my house without knocking on the door,” MGK recalled of their first meeting.

2020: MGK and Yungblud roll out two more collabs

The pair were still friends when 2020 rolled around. That year, they released two songs together: Body Bag — released on MGK’s Tickets to My Downfall deluxe edition — and Acting Like That from Yungblud’s album, Weird!

2024: Yungblud throws shade at MGK on 'The Osbournes' podcast

In 2024, Yungblud appeared on an episode of The Osbournes podcast, hosted by Sharon and Kelly Osbourne — the widow and daughter of the late Ozzy Osbourne. In that episode, Kelly accuses MGK of stealing Yungblud’s aesthetic. Surprisingly, Yungblud did not defend MGK.

April 2026: MGK disses Yungblud on new song 'Fix Ur Face'

On April 21, MGK released his song Fix Ur Face featuring Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst. One particular lyric caught fans’ attention: “Mickey Mouse kids turned rockstars / Leaving private schools, tryna be outlaws.”

According to reports, Yungblud attended the private school Ackworth School, and had a role in the British Disney musical, The Lodge.

As speculation grew, MGK added fuel to the fire by posting on X, “I see one particular line is going over your heads.”

May 2026: MGK opens up about feeling 'hurt' by Yungblud

Appearing on the Garza podcast in early May, MGK addressed the speculation around his and Yungblud’s falling out.

“You know, loyalty is really the only thing that matters,” he said. “And when someone’s given an opportunity to defend their friend and they don’t, that breaks my heart. Like it shatters me. So I think be my friend the same way in public that you are in private. That sh*t hurt me,” he admitted.

May 19: MGK calls out Yungblud under his own Instagram post

The feud came to a head when MGK took to the comments section of Yungblud’s latest Instagram post to call him out. In the post, Yungblud talks about how live music has become inaccessible as fans can’t afford tickets, leading artists to cancel their tours.

But MGK wasn’t going to let Yungblud forget that he cancelled his own tour in 2025.

“You cancelled a tour because you couldn’t sell tickets blamed it on mental health then got parazzi’d at Nobu the next day Pinocchio,” MGK wrote, “and your actual tour tickets are still the same price as every other artist… shut the f**k up you silver spooned preachy w*nker.”

So far, Yungblud has not directly addressed the feud, and his rep explained why in a statement to TMZ following MGK’s Instagram comment.

“[Yungblud] has not commented directly as he is so busy focusing on his sold-out North American tour and finishing his next album. He genuinely hasn’t got time to engage in any of this but we wish MGK the very best,” the rep told the outlet.