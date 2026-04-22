Trump’s White House secret contract exposed: Who’s funding this controversial project?

A federal judge has ordered a stop to construction on U.S. President Donald Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project.

The judge ruled that Congress must authorize the most significant renovation to the executive mansion in decades.

The ruling came as the contract exposed a secret fundraising deal that enabled major government contractors to contribute anonymously without any conflict-of-interest scrutiny.

The fourteen-page contract signed in October 2025 and acquired by Public Citizen through litigation indicates that the White House, the National Park Service, and the Trust for the National Mall worked together in formulating a fundraising mechanism described as a “Rube Goldberg contraption.”

The fourteen-page contract signed in October 2025 and acquired by Public Citizen through litigation indicates that the White House, the National Park Service, and the Trust for the National Mall worked together in formulating a fundraising mechanism described as a “Rube Goldberg contraption.”

In the contract, it is explicitly mentioned that all involved parties will “preserve the anonymity and privacy of any donor who wishes to remain anonymous.”

Whereas the trust ensures there are no conflicts between the donors and the Interior Department and the National Park Service, the White House, from which the donors are identified and referred to, does not face any such screening.

United States District Judge Richard Leon, an appointee of George W. Bush, called this system “a Rube Goldberg contraption” and ordered that construction be halted until Congress approved the project.

Major tech and corporate donors are:

Amazon

Apple

Coinbase

Google

Lockheed Martin

Microsoft

Meta Platforms

Palantir Technologies

Ripple

Tether America

HP

Micron Technology

Booz Allen Hamilton

Caterpillar

Comcast

Altria Group

Reynolds American

T-Mobile

Union Pacific

NextEra Energy

Hard Rock International

Individuals and family foundations are:

Lutnick family (Howard Lutnick, Trump's Commerce Secretary and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald)

Winklevoss twins (Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, co-founders of Gemini cryptocurrency exchange)

J Pepe and Emilia Fanjul

Stefan E. Brodie

Harold Hamm

Benjamin Leon Jr.

Stephen A. Schwarzman

Konstantin Sokolov

Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher

Paolo Tiramani

Charles and Marissa Cascarilla

Edward and Shari Glazer

Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Foundation

Adelson Family Foundation

Betty Wold Johnson Foundation

However, one notable deal is of YouTube, which reportedly paid $22 million for the renovation of the ballroom as part of a legal settlement.

Trump defends the project as “historic beautification at no taxpayer expense.” As part of the project, demolition of the East Wing started in October 2025, just 12 days after the contract was signed.