Olivia Rodrigo drops new twist about upcoming album after 'Drop Dead'

Olivia Rodrigo hints at new theme for 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love'

Olivia Rodrigo might have more surprises up her sleeve for the upcoming album, than fans might expect to find out on June 12.

The 23-year-old pop superstar recently released the first single Drop Dead, from her album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, and fans had started to speculate if the record would be a love album.

However, despite the single being about the feelings after a first date, as the drivers license hitmaker previously shared, she wrote her song after one such perfect date, the rest of the album might take a turn towards the melancholic aspect of love.

In a new radio interview, Rodrigo shared that she was writing her album at a time when she was experiencing "real romantic love for the first time," (which fans expect to be her relationship with Louis Partridge).

Thus the Vampire songstress went back to listen all of her favourite love songs from artists that she admires, and noticed that all of them were happy songs, but also tinged with sadness.

Rodrigo noted that the album she ended up making has the same quality to it with the songs being "sad love songs."