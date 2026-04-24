Pentagon floats suspending Spain from NATO amid Iran tensions

US ‘considers major move' against Spain, UK over Iran stance

The United States (U.S.) is considering potentially aggressive measures against Spain and the United Kingdom (U.K.) due to their inadequate support in war against Iran.

According to a Pentagon email, leaked to Reuters, the U.S. was considering suspending Spain from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), a multi-country alliance effectively providing security to European countries.

A potential action against the U.K. could include a change of American stance on British Falkland Islands, which are also claimed by Argentina.

It is pertinent to note that Spain was the only European country which categorically rejected and condemned the U.S.-Israeli military aggression against Iran.

Spain’s socialist government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also did not allow to use Spanish bases for attacks on Iran.

The leaked email states that suspending Spain would have little to no consequences for operational capabilities to the U.S., adding that the move would carry only symbolic weight.

At the EU leaders meeting in Cyprus, Sanchez said that Madrid was a responsible and reliable member of NATO, adding, “I am absolutely not worried. We do not work with emails. We work with official documents and positions taken.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said, “NATO must remain united.”

Renowned British Journalist Piers Morgan reacted to the email content via a post on X.

He wrote, “If President Trump wants to take the Falkland Islands away from Britain, then we must reclaim the United States. Perfect way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence. King Charles can announce it to Congress next week.”

The U.S. government has not officially announced any such measure.