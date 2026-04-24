How Erika Kirk used Charlie Kirk’s playbook to unite Trump, RFK Jr., angry MAHA advocates?

Erika Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, helped to arrange a White House meeting, bringing together President Donald Trump, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy JR., and angry leaders of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

According to the insiders, this marked the first significant political move by Erika Kirk, who now leads his late husband, Charlie Kirk’s youth organisation.

This meeting took place earlier in April, following several months of increasing frustration within the MAHA ranks. The activists were especially frustrated at an executive order issued in February, which increased domestic manufacturing of glyphosate, a crucial compound used in the weed killer Roundup produced by Bayer.

Alex Cark, a Turning Point USA podcast host, said: “We are in a midterm year… if you want MAHA voters, act like it.”

As reported by unnamed sources who attended the confidential meeting, Kirk proposed that the administration personally connect with Clark, among others, like influential critic Kelly Ryerson, nicknamed “Glyphosate Girl.” Senior White House adviser Calley Means and press secretary Karoline Leavitt were also proponents of the meeting.

Attendees left the meeting with a feeling that White House has addressed the MAHA concerns; the majority of the MAHA supporters do not believe Trump has supported their core agenda much.