 
Geo News

AI decodes 540-year-old love letter revealing heartbreaking choice: Here's what it said

The love letter was written in an informal style

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 24, 2026

AI decodes 540-year-old love letter revealing heartbreaking choice: Here&apos;s what it said
AI decodes 540-year-old love letter revealing heartbreaking choice: Here's what it said

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has helped humans decode oneoof the oldest known love letters which reveals a striking dilemma that still resonates today.

The 540-year-old letter decoded by experts from MyHeritage using their new Scribe AI tool revealed how a 15th-century woman was forced to choose between family money and love.

A woman named Margery Brews wrote the letter to her fiance, John Paston III, in February 1477 and discussed the issue of dowry arrangements for their wedding.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the letter was written in an informal style with no attention paid to spelling errors, rendering it almost impossible to make sense of it in today’s world.

However, AI was able to analyse the text and interpreted it accurately.

A spokesperson for MyHeritage explained that many documents are difficult to decipher due to language constraints but the essential information often outlines the emotions and significance of the document.

The AI bot deciphered the code within minutes and explained that Margery was explaining to her boyfriend “with a heavy heart” that her mother failed to persuade her father to increase her dowry.

She asked Paston III to keep the letter private, assuring him of her undying love.

Reports suggest that the couple got married and had a son in 1479. Margery died in 1495 and John in 1503. 

Why did UMass chef kill his wife in hotel room? Here's what we know so far
Why did UMass chef kill his wife in hotel room? Here's what we know so far
Adam Thomas finally speaks after 'I'm A Celeb' crown with emotional statement
Adam Thomas finally speaks after 'I'm A Celeb' crown with emotional statement
Michael Jackson's three kids take on 'Michael' biopic: details inside
Michael Jackson's three kids take on 'Michael' biopic: details inside
Bears surprise with LSU WR Zavion Thomas as third-round NFL draft pick
Bears surprise with LSU WR Zavion Thomas as third-round NFL draft pick
Navy Secretary fired by Hegseth refuses to leave until ordered by Trump
Navy Secretary fired by Hegseth refuses to leave until ordered by Trump
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from French Open due to wrist injury
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from French Open due to wrist injury
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt goes on leave amid Iran war: Here's why
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt goes on leave amid Iran war: Here's why
World Cup 2026 final tickets selling for $2.3m each, FIFA breaks silence
World Cup 2026 final tickets selling for $2.3m each, FIFA breaks silence