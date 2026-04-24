AI decodes 540-year-old love letter revealing heartbreaking choice: Here's what it said

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has helped humans decode oneoof the oldest known love letters which reveals a striking dilemma that still resonates today.

The 540-year-old letter decoded by experts from MyHeritage using their new Scribe AI tool revealed how a 15th-century woman was forced to choose between family money and love.

A woman named Margery Brews wrote the letter to her fiance, John Paston III, in February 1477 and discussed the issue of dowry arrangements for their wedding.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the letter was written in an informal style with no attention paid to spelling errors, rendering it almost impossible to make sense of it in today’s world.

However, AI was able to analyse the text and interpreted it accurately.

A spokesperson for MyHeritage explained that many documents are difficult to decipher due to language constraints but the essential information often outlines the emotions and significance of the document.

The AI bot deciphered the code within minutes and explained that Margery was explaining to her boyfriend “with a heavy heart” that her mother failed to persuade her father to increase her dowry.

She asked Paston III to keep the letter private, assuring him of her undying love.

Reports suggest that the couple got married and had a son in 1479. Margery died in 1495 and John in 1503.