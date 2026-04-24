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Jake Reiner shares gut-wrenching details after Rob, Michele Reiner's deaths

‘This is my living nightmare’: Jake Reiner talks for first time after losing parents to alleged brother’s violence

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 24, 2026

Jake Reiner shares gut-wrenching details after Rob, Michele Reiner&apos;s deaths
Jake Reiner shares gut-wrenching details after Rob, Michele Reiner’s deaths

Jake Reiner, the son of legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Reiner, has broken his silence after more than four months his brother, Nick Reiner, allegedly stabbed their parents to death.

The 34-year-old shared a heartbreaking Substack essay published on Thursday, April 23.

He shared the aftermath of the tragedy that happened in their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025.

He wrote: “Nothing can prepare you for what it feels like to lose both parents instantly at the same time.”

“It’s too devastating to comprehend. I still wake up every morning having to convince myself that, no, it’s not a dream. This truly is my living nightmare,” he added.

Jake remembered the first phone call he received from his sister, Romy, who told him that their father had died, only to be followed by another call moments later telling him that their mother was also dead.

“The 45-minute Lyft ride… was endurable. My world, as I knew it, had collapsed,” he said.

Nick Reiner, age 32, has been charged with murder of the first degree for killing his parents. He has not entered a plea as yet, but is in jail awaiting his preliminary hearing set for April 29th. He is accused of stabbing his parents to death after an argument at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.

Responding to Nick's plea, he responded: “We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable.”

“Having your brother be at the center of it… it’s almost too impossible to process,” he added. 

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