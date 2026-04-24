China revives ‘Panda Diplomacy’ with US ahead of Trump visit

China is reviving its signature Panda Diplomacy with the United States (U.S.) just days before an anticipated visit of the U.S. President Donald Trump.

The China Wildlife Conservation Association announced that they will be sending two pandas, including one male named Ping Ping and a female named Fu Shuang, to Zoo Atlanta in the U.S.

The Chinese association signed a decade-long conservation cooperation with the zoo last year and the exchange will mark the practical initiation of the agreement.

The timing of the announcement is significant to note as the U.S. is currently engaged in war with Iran and Trump is expected to embark on an official visit to the East Asian country in less than a month.

Though the exact date of panda departure has not been shared by China, Zoo Atlanta has been actively preparing for the arrival.

According to NBC News, the zoo is carrying out facility upgrades and other preparations to make the pair feel safe and comfortable in the United States.

Zoo Atlanta President Raymond B. King welcomed the announcement, saying, “We can’t wait to meet Ping Ping and Fu Shuang and to welcome our members, guests, city and community back to the wonder and joy of giant pandas.”

China has been using its panda loan program as an effective soft power diplomacy throughout its history. The first ever pair of pandas from Beijing arrived in the national zoo in Washington in 1972.

The earlier agreement between the U.S. zoo and China ended in 2024.