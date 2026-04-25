World Cup 2026 final tickets selling for $2.3m each, FIFA breaks silence

FIFA 2026 World Cup final tickets have reached a whopping price of around $2.3 million each. Four final tickets have been listed on a resale market place for the 19th July final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The football governing body does not restrict the resale of tickets; however, it charges a 15 percent fee on both buyers and sellers in resale transactions.

The lowest ticket price for the final match listed on the resale platform is around $11,000. The tickets are for four seats from the top of the upper deck behind the goal.

FIFA said, “We have established a ticket sales and secondary market model that reflects standard ticket market practices for major sporting and entertainment events across the host countries.”

It added that the method aligns with wider industry trends across sports and entertainment, adding, “Price adaptations are made to optimize sales and ensure a fair market value for the events.”

The organisation further added that the revenue collected through World Cup ticket sales is reinvested to develop the sport across its 211 member associations.

FIFA earned approximately $686 million in revenue from ticket sales for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It is expected to earn up to $3 billion in matchday revenue (tickets and hospitality) for the 2026 World Cup.

Football’s biggest showdown is scheduled to kickoff in 48 days and the association has reopened ticket sales for all 104 matches.