White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt goes on leave amid Iran war: Here's why

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has taken maternity leave as she is expected to welcome her second child next week.

Her leave comes at a sensitive geopolitical moment as the U.S. is currently engaged in war against Iran and Leavitt has been continuously holding press briefings to update about the situation.

The duration of her leave remains unclear. Federal employees in the US are entitled to 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

According to a White House official, no one is expected to formally replace Leavitt at the podium; however, the administration is expected to have a rotating cast of officials, potentially including the President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, to brief the press regularly.

The 28-year-old is the youngest press secretary in American history and the first one known to be pregnant while serving.

Leavitt announced that she was expecting her second child, a daughter, with her husband Nicholas Riccio, last December. She thanked President Trump and his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support.

The press secretary welcomed her first child, Niko, in July 2024, who has appeared at press briefing with his mother on various occasions.

Leavitt did not take much time off during her pregnancy as she was focused on reshaping the media landscape in the White House. She recently allocated space for new media officials, including podcasters, content creators and independent journalists, in the briefing room.