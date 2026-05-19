Ryan Garcia makes official Las Vegas showdown this September—but who faces him?

Ryan Garcia has locked in his debut welterweight fight this September for a Las Vegas showdown after a surprise announcement.

Garcia, appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show, Tonight Show revealed his next opponent for September 12 fight.

In a blockbuster encounter in Las Vegas, Ryan Garcia announced that he will be fighting Conor Benn in his first WBC welterweight title fight.

Garcia, while in conversation with Tonight Show host Fallon, teased his next opponent was “from the other side,” which confused the host, who anxiously asked whether the opponent was an alien from a UFO.

Garcia responded, “No, he’s from across the pond. I’ll just say his name: Conor Benn. He’s talking a lot.”

Garcia then recalled a past incident, apparently making reference to an award ceremony held two years ago, in which he was spotted grabbing Benn: “He pressed up on me, grabbed me, so it’s a little personal.

“I’m going to really put a whopping on this man, and we will send him back to the UK sipping on some tea.”

Garcia secured his belt in February this year, defeating Mario Barrios with a unanimous decision that wasn’t close, after a first-round knockdown.

Benn is making a comeback to the ring after back-to-back fights against Chris Eubank Jr.

Benn, after inking a multi-year, multi-fight deal with Zuffa Boxing in April, crushed former 140Ibs champion Regis Prograis by a clean sweep on the cards.