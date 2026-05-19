Southampton's 'Spygate' hearing looms as play-off final clarity awaits

The decision on the championship playoff final is expected today, as the independent commission is hearing it today, May 19, 2026.

Southampton F.C. was accused of a breach of EFL regulations 10 days ago after reports of alleged spying on a Boro training session at their Rockcliffe Park base came to light.

This comes in the backdrop of an upcoming semi-final clash of the EFL Championship first leg.

On May 9, Saints were charged with violating the rules of the EFL, and the matter was forwarded to an Independent Disciplinary Commission.

The complaint was filed by Middlesbrough over alleged filming without permission on private property.

Following the complaint being formally lodged, the EFL issued a statement that reads: “The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Middlesbrough’s private property by an individual identified to be associated with Southampton.

It added, The League is treating this matter as potential misconduct under EFL regulations.”

As the commission is taking up the matter today, an outcome could be expected, but it carries the potential for an appeal that brings ambiguity for all three clubs and their fans, per The Press Association.

Southampton survived an early storm to draw 0-0 at the Riverside Stadium and took the second leg 2-1 after extra time.

The win sent Tonda Eckert’s side to a playoff final against Hull.

The playoff final showdown is slated for Saturday, May 23, with kickoff time at 4.30pm BST.