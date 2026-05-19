Spurs shock OKC Thunder in Game 1 of WCF as Wembanyama goes off for 41

San Antonio Spurs took the early lead in Western Conference Finals Game 1 against OKC Thunder on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Victor Wembanyama posted 41 points and 24 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dylan Harper scored 24 points and a team playoff record seven steals as the Spurs beat the OKC Thunder 122-115 in a double OT match to open the run for the Western Conference Finals.

Wembanyama, in the second quarter of the Spurs’ chaotic Game 1 triumph over Thunder, grabbed a lob right in the lane’s core.

While hardly escaping from going out of the court, Wemby managed to catch it, move left and effortlessly throw down a one-handed dunk right between SGA and Holmgren.

Wemby’s poster dunk between two MVPs, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren will be an unforgettable still image for the Spurs star.

Wembanyama put the game away with back-to-back dunks in the final minute, one of them leading to a three-point play as the Spurs beat the Thunder for the fifth time in six matches this season.

Wembanyama, who is aged at 22 years and 134 days, became the youngest player who has posted 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game.

For the unversed, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was 22 years and 343 days old when he scored 40 points and 20 rebounds in the NBA Finals game in 1970.