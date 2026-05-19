Mark Fuhrman, disgraced witness in OJ Simpson trial dies aged 74 as cause remains unknown

Mark Fuhrman, a former detective of the Los Angeles Police Department, passed away at age 74.

Fuhrman was perjured during testimony in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in 1995.

According to the statement issued by the Kootenai County Coroner’s office in Idaho, Fuhrman died on May 12, 2026.

However, the medical office did not make public the cause of his death.

Fuhrman, an ex-detective from the LAPD was a controversial figure who discovered the bloody glove in O.J. Simpson’s murder case.

His audio recordings that were played out during the trial disclosed that he used racial bias in the investigation.

Fuhrman, during Simpson’s criminal trial, was asked by the prosecution to put on gloves linked to the killer, but they didn’t appear to fit properly.

For context, the O.J. Simpson trial, in which former soccer player and actor O.J. Simpson was prosecuted for murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

The double murder was reported on the cold night of January 1995 and drew global spotlight.

The case was known as “The Trial of the Century” due to celebrity status, race and surprise twists.

Fuhrman was accused of perjury and pleaded no contest in the next year.

He later joined media as a TV and radio commentator.

Fuhram penned a book titled Murder in Brentwood about the killings.

He had served as an LAPD detective for two decades before the felony conviction for perjury.

Simpson got acquittal of all criminal charges after an eight month trial that ended on October 3, 1995.

Simpson was later held liable for the deaths in a separate civil case and served 9 years’ imprisonment on unrelated charges.

He passed away in Las Vegas battling prostate cancer at age 76.