Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s office issued a lengthy statement about underscoring a “clear and urgent” truth just as preparations for Anzac Day for the royal family were underway.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been in Australia last week and had been received warmly as they made stops in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne. Harry particularly made a visit to the National war memorial to pay his respects to the fallen soldiers and had taken part in the traditional smoking ceremony.

Overall, it was well-executed by the team despite the fact that the Sussexes no longer have any royal resources for their tours. Right as they concluded the Down Under visit, Harry appeared in Ukraine, to shed light on some important issues as conflicts around the world are aggravated.

Before concluding his trip, Harry had reflected on his visit and how it “reinforced a truth the world cannot afford to forget”. He noted that the scars don’t fade when the fighting stops.

“Recovery is not measured in moments, but in decades – and it demands our sustained attention, commitment, and care. Too often, our focus is drawn to how conflicts end, rather than how peace is sustained; yet it is in that long, quieter work of recovery where the future is truly secured.”

The same message was reiterated by the royal family as they commemorated the day with a service at Wesminster Abbey with tributes led by Princess Anne and Princess Kate.