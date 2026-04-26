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'Storage Wars' star Darrell Sheets was terrified for life before tragic death

Darrell Sheets was dealing with cyberbullying for years as it became worse before he passed away

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 26, 2026

&apos;Storage Wars&apos; star Darrell Sheets was terrified for life before tragic death
'Storage Wars' star Darrell Sheets was terrified for life before tragic death

Darrell Sheets was going through a very hard time before his death, according to his close costar Laura Dotson.

The Storage Wars star died on April 22 at the age of 67 in an apparent suicide in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, confirmed police.

Dotson said he was dealing with cyberbullying for years and it became really worse in the weeks before he passed away.

She shared that his family told her the online harassment had been going on for around three years.

The Television personality went on explaining that the bullying affected him deeply and it made him feel low and stressed and she said even strong people can get hurt by things like this.

She also said he felt scared, not only for himself but also for people close to him because he did not understand why he was being targeted.

In March, Sheets spoken out online about someone spreading false claims about him.

He said his accounts were hacked and that people were spreading lies, also also sayinf that some people even came to his workplace and made threats.

Police confirmed he was found dead after being called to a home in Lake Havasu City early in the morning.

The late star’s death is being treated as an apparent suicide and is still under investigation.

After his passing, Dotson remembered him as a kind, loving man who cared deeply about his family and faith.

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