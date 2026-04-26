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Lisa Kudrow criticises writers for mean attitude during 'Friends' filming

'Friends' icon Lisa Kudrow recalls moments when things went wrong and said writers would bash strongly

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 26, 2026

Lisa Kudrow criticises writers for mean attitude during &apos;Friends&apos; filming
Lisa Kudrow criticises writers for mean attitude during 'Friends' filming

Lisa Kudrow opened up about her time on Friends and said the writers’ room could feel very harsh, calling some behaviour “mean.”

The 62 year old actress, who played the iconic role as Phoebe Buffay in the famous show, said the cast had a close bond but the atmosphere behind the scenes was often intense.

Lisa shared that the show was filmed in front of a live audience of 400 people, which added a lot of pressure.

The star went on to recall those moments when things went wrong and said writers would react strongly, saying, “Can’t the b**** f***ing read? She’s not even trying. She f***ed up my line.”

Lisa also said the writers’ room got around 12 to 15 people and was mostly men.

Lisa also talked about earlier claims from former assistant Amaani Lyle, who said she heard inappropriate conversations in the writers’ room.

Lisa said, "And we know that back in the room the guys would be up late discussing their sexual fantasies about Jennifer and Courteney. It was intense."

Even with all that, she said she tried not to bring stress home.

Lisa said: “For sure, and all because I married early and outside the business. No one was interested. There was no story."

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