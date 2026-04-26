Buckingham Palace issues statement as King Charles reaches out to Trump

King Charles reached out to US President Donald Trump to extend support after a shocking shooting incident at White House.

Rebecca Englis, the senior royal commentator, revealed that the monarch and Queen Camilla expressed their sympathies to the political figures of the US who survived the attack, which took place at the Hilton Hotel in Washington.

The royal couple expressed gratitude towards the security personnel for preventing further injury.

As per Buckingham Palace's statement, "His Majesty is being kept fully informed of developments and is greatly relieved to hear that the President, First Lady and all guests have been unharmed.

"As you would expect, a number of discussions will be taking place throughout the day to discuss with US colleagues and our respective teams to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact the operational planning for the Visit."

It is important to note that King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to begin their US trip on April 27 and it will end on April 30.

Following the US firing incident, concerns have been raised for the monarch's safety, but Palace officials and the UK government are taking care of it.