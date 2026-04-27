 
Geo News

Beatrice, Eugenie hold back Sarah Ferguson from making huge mistake

Sarah Ferguson makes desperate attempt to pull out of a major crisis

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 27, 2026

Beatrice, Eugenie hold back Sarah Ferguson from making huge mistake

Sarah Ferguson is buried deep in crisis since the Epstein files exposed her very close relationship with the convicted paedophile financier, and what she believes to be her ‘ticket to freedom’ could deepen her troubles.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are stepping in to protect their mother from making a big blunder that she would not be able to recover from. The sisters are understood to be in action before the Palace intervenes.

Sources have revealed that Fergie is “open to the right television opportunity” and to tell her side of the story in a possible tell-all memoir.

However, she is aware that he is walking a “tightrope” and anything she does will reflect on her two daughters.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond that there is a “real sense” for Sarah Ferguson to clarify her end of the story but it has to be handled carefully.

“She can’t ignore the reality of how this looks, especially given Andrew’s close relationship with the paedophile.”

Moreover, Beatrice and Eugenie would have more to lose in this situation than anyone else.

“Whatever she said would result in headline news and the sort of publicity that Beatrice and Eugenie are desperately trying to avoid.”

As a result, “further revelations would only add fuel to the fire and antagonise the Palace even further”. In the end, it wouldn’t matter how lucrative the offer would be as it would only end up in a big loss.

Mystery behind Sarah Ferguson ‘secret fund' for expensive bolthole
Mystery behind Sarah Ferguson ‘secret fund' for expensive bolthole
Prince Harry faces unseen threat to Archie, Lilibet: Can't escape
Prince Harry faces unseen threat to Archie, Lilibet: Can't escape
Palace issues urgent update as King arrives in US after security shakeup
Palace issues urgent update as King arrives in US after security shakeup
Queen Elizabeth's aide lifts lid on King Charles US Visit: ‘Another way?'
Queen Elizabeth's aide lifts lid on King Charles US Visit: ‘Another way?'
Prince William makes decisive move toward throne
Prince William makes decisive move toward throne
Prince Harry stirs new debate at Palace with bold move: ‘walking liability'
Prince Harry stirs new debate at Palace with bold move: ‘walking liability'
King Charles issues message with nod to Princess Beatrice before leaving UK
King Charles issues message with nod to Princess Beatrice before leaving UK
Zara Tindall's low-key look steals the show at Ludlow
Zara Tindall's low-key look steals the show at Ludlow