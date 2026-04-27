Beatrice, Eugenie hold back Sarah Ferguson from making huge mistake

Sarah Ferguson is buried deep in crisis since the Epstein files exposed her very close relationship with the convicted paedophile financier, and what she believes to be her ‘ticket to freedom’ could deepen her troubles.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are stepping in to protect their mother from making a big blunder that she would not be able to recover from. The sisters are understood to be in action before the Palace intervenes.

Sources have revealed that Fergie is “open to the right television opportunity” and to tell her side of the story in a possible tell-all memoir.

However, she is aware that he is walking a “tightrope” and anything she does will reflect on her two daughters.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond that there is a “real sense” for Sarah Ferguson to clarify her end of the story but it has to be handled carefully.

“She can’t ignore the reality of how this looks, especially given Andrew’s close relationship with the paedophile.”

Moreover, Beatrice and Eugenie would have more to lose in this situation than anyone else.

“Whatever she said would result in headline news and the sort of publicity that Beatrice and Eugenie are desperately trying to avoid.”

As a result, “further revelations would only add fuel to the fire and antagonise the Palace even further”. In the end, it wouldn’t matter how lucrative the offer would be as it would only end up in a big loss.