King Charles applauds Dumfries House’s award-winning gardens

Green-fingered glory has arrived at one of Dumfries House’s most cherished corners and King Charles III is clearly enjoying the moment.

In the video posted by Dumfries House on Sunday, the King took a pause to admire a rather blooming achievement as the estate’s gardens have scooped a top honour from the Royal Horticultural Society.

Winning both the overall title and Scotland’s top spot in its prestigious Partner Garden of the Year awards.

The winning moment actually happened back in October, but the celebrations are still going strong.

Members of the gardens team made the trip to RHS Garden Wisley earlier this month to collect their prize bringing along trainees who are part of a growing collaboration between the RHS and The King’s Foundation.

During his latest visit, the King was shown the award in the beautifully kept Queen Elizabeth II Walled Garden that has become something of a jewel in the estate’s crown.

Under the careful watch of head horticulturist Melissa Simpson and her team, the garden has flourished into a blend of traditional design and sustainable planting.