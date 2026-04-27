 
Geo News

King Charles issues message with nod to Princess Beatrice before leaving UK

King Charles heads to take on extraordinary mission of his own after recognising major UK event

By
A. Akmal
|

Published April 27, 2026

King Charles issues message with nod to Princess Beatrice before leaving UK

King Charles and Queen Camilla have jetted off to the United States following review of his security detail for the visit sparked by the White House shooting incident on Saturday.

The monarch had sent his regards to US President and the First Lady following the incident, and expressing relief that no guests were harmed.

Despite uncertainty surrounding the matter, the royals had decided to proceed with the programme as scheduled, with minor alterations subjected to the circumstances.

King Charles issues message with nod to Princess Beatrice before leaving UK

However, Charles did not forget to acknowledge one key London event, which is also a nod to his niece Princess Beatrice.

“Congratulations to everyone who ran in today’s @londonmarathon. Whether you set a new world record or were the final finisher, it’s an extraordinary achievement.”

The Palace had shared highlights from an “unforgettable day of history and humanity” at the world-class marathon, which once saw participation from Princess Beatrice. The marathon is a great place to raise awareness about charities as many celebrities partake in it to promote a good cause.

Beatrice had been the only royal to take on the gruelling challenged and finish with an impressive record in 2010. She was one of the 34 participants to support the charity Children in Crisis.

However, no royal participated, only appreciated from afar, reportedly due to security issues.

Mystery behind Sarah Ferguson ‘secret fund' for expensive bolthole
Mystery behind Sarah Ferguson ‘secret fund' for expensive bolthole
Prince Harry faces unseen threat to Archie, Lilibet: Can't escape
Prince Harry faces unseen threat to Archie, Lilibet: Can't escape
Palace issues urgent update as King arrives in US after security shakeup
Palace issues urgent update as King arrives in US after security shakeup
Queen Elizabeth's aide lifts lid on King Charles US Visit: ‘Another way?'
Queen Elizabeth's aide lifts lid on King Charles US Visit: ‘Another way?'
Prince William makes decisive move toward throne
Prince William makes decisive move toward throne
Beatrice, Eugenie hold back Sarah Ferguson from making huge mistake
Beatrice, Eugenie hold back Sarah Ferguson from making huge mistake
Prince Harry stirs new debate at Palace with bold move: ‘walking liability'
Prince Harry stirs new debate at Palace with bold move: ‘walking liability'
Zara Tindall's low-key look steals the show at Ludlow
Zara Tindall's low-key look steals the show at Ludlow