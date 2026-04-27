King Charles issues message with nod to Princess Beatrice before leaving UK

King Charles and Queen Camilla have jetted off to the United States following review of his security detail for the visit sparked by the White House shooting incident on Saturday.

The monarch had sent his regards to US President and the First Lady following the incident, and expressing relief that no guests were harmed.

Despite uncertainty surrounding the matter, the royals had decided to proceed with the programme as scheduled, with minor alterations subjected to the circumstances.

However, Charles did not forget to acknowledge one key London event, which is also a nod to his niece Princess Beatrice.

“Congratulations to everyone who ran in today’s @londonmarathon. Whether you set a new world record or were the final finisher, it’s an extraordinary achievement.”

The Palace had shared highlights from an “unforgettable day of history and humanity” at the world-class marathon, which once saw participation from Princess Beatrice. The marathon is a great place to raise awareness about charities as many celebrities partake in it to promote a good cause.

Beatrice had been the only royal to take on the gruelling challenged and finish with an impressive record in 2010. She was one of the 34 participants to support the charity Children in Crisis.

However, no royal participated, only appreciated from afar, reportedly due to security issues.