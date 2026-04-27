Prince Harry stirs new debate at Palace with bold move: ‘walking liability’

Prince Harry may have not realised the consequences of his words that could have caused some trouble for his father King Charles, who is en route to America for the much-anticipated State Visit for the UK.

It is a long-held tradition for the members of the royal families to maintain a diplomatic stance and not explicitly share their political views in public. Even though the Duke of Sussex is no longer a working member of the royal family, he remains the King’s second son, which means his words holds an impact.

Harry’s speech at the Kyiv Security Forum had sent a message to the United States to “honour its international treaty obligations” given its role in global security. Trump has dismissed the comments when they were brought up, stating that Harry “doesn’t speak for the royals”.

However, experts have urged Harry to practice prudence in sensitive matters and not insert himself in serious geopolitical matters.

“Prince Harry’s Ukraine commentary is a jaw-dropping display of a lack of self-perception that demands a reality check,” royal and foreign policy commentator Lee Cohen told Daily Express.

“Those tied to the Crown—working or otherwise—simply do not wade into partisan geopolitics. Yet here is a man who represents no government or institution, spotlighting himself amid a war, all while clinging to the royal associations that he rejected.”

The expert noted that Harry is turning into a “walking liability” for the royals and it could possibly force the Palace or Parliament to take the necessary action in order to “prevent further damage”.