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Zara Tindall's low-key look steals the show at Ludlow

Zara Tindall nails practical meets polished race day look

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 27, 2026

Zara Tindall&apos;s low-key look steals the show at Ludlow
Zara Tindall’s low-key look steals the show at Ludlow

While most eyes were on the action at the Burnham Market International Horse Trials, Zara Tindall made another appearance that slipped largely under the radar.

Just days before competing, the accomplished rider was spotted at Ludlow Racecourse in Shropshire in her usual polished race-day glamour. 

She stepped out in wide-leg black denim, paired with a tailored wool-blend jacket from Fairfax and Favor that elevated the entire look with its structured fit and vintage-style detailing. 

A chunky checked scarf added a cosy touch, while her crossbody bag from Aspinal of London kept things functional yet chic.

Her hair was swept back into a simple ponytail and oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses completing the look, Zara leaned fully into understated elegance less royal enclosure, more off-duty cool.

Of course, this appearance comes as no surprise to royal watchers. 

As the daughter of Princess Anne and Olympic equestrian Mark Phillips, Zara has long been a regular on the UK’s horse trial circuit, balancing elite competition with a refreshingly down-to-earth approach to public life.

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