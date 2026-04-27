Queen Elizabeth’s aide lifts lid on King Charles US Visit: ‘Another way’

King Charles’s upcoming state US visit has been causing quite a debate about what should have been done in such a situation as tricky as this.

The overseas tour had been months in planning and it is described to be the most ‘crucial’ for the US-UK relations as it appears to be at its all-time low. However, after US President Trump made demeaning remarks about the UK on several occasions, royal aides believe that there was another way this visit could have been handled.

Trump had called Britain’s aircraft carriers “toys,” described U.K. immigration policy as “insane,” and it doesn’t help that he is in a direct conflict with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Keir has refused to back Trump’s campaign against Iran.

According to a former aide of the Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch would not have let the situation get this far for the UK.

“I can’t help but think QEII would have had the government pull the plug on this state visit ages ago,” they told London Sunday Times. “I’m sure the king wants to tick a historic U.S. state visit off his bucket list. It just seems a shame it has to be under these conditions and timing.”

They noted that Elizbeth II’s U.S. state visit in 2007 was “nothing but pure joy” but the one for Charles this week would be “rather different”.

“If the trip had been cancelled or postponed it would have risked turning what is hopefully a temporary rupture into a permanent estrangement.”

There would have been another way to deal with the situation had it been handled earlier. However, the last-minute change would have costed the monarchy a big loss.

Moreover, a friend of the King told The Sunday Times it was “definitely being seen inside the royal household as his biggest and most significant mission to date.”