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Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles' US visit will go ahead

Charles heads to Washington as Palace confirms visit amid security tensions

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 27, 2026

Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles&apos; US visit will go ahead
Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles’ US visit will go ahead

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will still travel to Washington as planned, despite a dramatic security incident that shook the US capital just hours earlier.

The scare unfolded during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where gunfire triggered chaos and forced Donald Trump, the First Lady, and top officials to be rushed to safety. 

Authorities later confirmed a suspect had been targeting senior figures, though thankfully no major injuries were reported.

Rather than pulling the plug, palace insiders say the message was clear to proceed but proceed carefully.

After urgent transatlantic talks between British and American officials, it was agreed the high-stakes visit would go ahead, with only minor tweaks to the packed schedule. 

The four-day trip, timed to mark America’s 250th Independence anniversary, is no ordinary royal outing. 

It includes a White House state banquet, high-level meetings, and even a rare address to Congress moments designed to reinforce the “special relationship” between the two nations.

This has now become one of the most security heavy trips of the King’s reign, with intelligence and protection teams working around the clock.

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