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Princes William, Harry receive news about upsetting move in King's visit

Prince Harry, Prince William would be left sad after unexpected change: 'one doesn't argue'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 26, 2026

Princes William, Harry receive news about upsetting move in King&apos;s visit

Prince William and Prince Harry would not be pleased to hear a new change that had been implemented ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s US visit, erasing a special memory concerning their late mother.

The monarch, who had been scheduled to travel to the US on Monday along with his wife, is currently having the details and itinerary of his visit sorted out following the shooting incident that took place in White House on Saturday.

Following the US tour, Charles was due to arrive in Bermuda but a major omission was made by the St Peter’s Church, the oldest Anglican church outside the UK.

A photo from 1982 of Charles along with a pregnant Princess Diana was quietly removed from the display case, as reason not to upset the monarch with the past.

“We removed it recently,” Rev Thomas Nisbett told The Mail. “The ladies of the church thought it would be more sensitive if that reminder of the past wasn’t there. And one doesn't argue with the ladies of the church.”

The change would understandably bother the sons of Princess Diana, who work hard to maintain her legacy and keep her memory alive. It is interesting that the church compelled to make the omission even though Queen Camilla would not be visiting.

The king will touch down in Bermuda on Thursday for a three-day tour, arriving directly from his state visit to the United States, while Camilla flies back to UK.

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