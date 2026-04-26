Westminster Abbey marks anniversary of King George VI's royal wedding

Westminster Abbey: The 1923 Royal wedding that still shapes today

Westminster Abbey has taken a nostalgic stroll on Twitter back over a century, reminding royal watchers of a wedding that reshaped royal tradition.

On this day in 1923, the man who would later become King George VI married Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon at Westminster Abbey that would eventually place her in history as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

After the ceremony, the bride placed her bouquet on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior inside the Abbe in memory of her brother Fergus, who had been killed during the First World War.

Since then, royal brides have followed suit, leaving flowers in tribute at the same spot, including figures such as Queen Elizabeth II and the Princess of Wales.

On Sunday, Glamis Castle also marked the anniversary by spotlighting details from the bridal party including a delicate bridesmaid dress worn by Elizabeth Cator, a relative of the Queen Mother.

The garment, preserved in family history, connects today’s royal lineage with the elegance and craftsmanship of early 20th-century court fashion.

In the video, she revealed each bridesmaid received a special keepsake brooch known as the “York Rose.”

The elegant piece was set with diamonds and featured the intertwined initials 'E' and 'A,' representing Elizabeth and Albert.