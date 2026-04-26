Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor hit with brutal restriction ‘same as staffers'

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor can try to pull the ‘Queen’s second son’ card but King Charles is making sure that the disgraced ex-prince doesn’t get too comfortable with his privileges.

The shamed brother of the monarch had been moved into Marsh Farm earlier this month after he was kicked out of the massive Windsor mansion earlier this year following the removal of his complete royal titles.

It was reported that when Andrew was arrested in February, he was dragged out of the property as he yelled being the ‘Queen’s second son’.

However, it seems that Andrew had been brought to same level as a regular citizen without any extra perks. Locals have observed that there are certain details that have Andrew’s home has, probably an attempt to humble him.

“Andrew now has a front door matching the Sandringham staff, which shows just how far he has fallen from grace. He is now just like every other tenant,” one local told The Mirror.

“The colour of the front door indicates the house is owned by the King, so it’s a constant reminder that his brother is paying for him to live there. As a tenant, you are not allowed to change the front door, so he is stuck with it.”