King Charles hit with new US warning

King Charles, who begun his tour to the United States on Monday, has been warned of some upsetting moments ahead during his stay in the country.

A political strategist shared his knowleged about the Americans' potential pressure to the 77-year-old King over his brother Andrew's ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Steve Schmidt, co-founder of The Lincoln Project and the Save America Movement, has claimed that British monarch's state visit will be seen as hypocritical.

“Charles is putting the crown into a position of: Hey, when I’m on English soil, I condemn my brother,” claimed Schmidt.

“But when I am on American soil, I make clear that really what Andrew did in the issue at hand is that he got caught,” he added in conversation with the Daily Beast.

The king’s younger brother, Andrew, has had a long fall from grace following revelations about his relationship with Epstein.

That downfall culminated on February 19, Andrew’s 66th birthday, when he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Andrew was also accused of sexual abuse by the late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide at 41 last year.

The former prince denied the allegations but reached a settlement with Giuffre in 2022.

But Schmidt argues that Charles’ visit—officially billed as a celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence—reverses that progress.

“There were no secrets in the royal family about what Andrew was and is and has been. And the settlement to Virginia Giuffre makes that clear,” Schmidt said on the podcast.

“But you will have a felon, a sexual predator... being toasted by the head of the Church of England,” he added.

The king’s controversial visit to the U.S. comes at a time when his approval ratings have slipped, something he and Trump have in common. In addition to criticism over his handling of Andrew, the monarch has also dealt with months of Trump publicly savaging the British prime minister amid his war on Iran.