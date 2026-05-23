Kate Middleton's brother James excites fans with surprise post

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton keeps fans on their toes by sharing updates about his amazing family, including his four-legged members.

James, who's owner of six adorable pups, stepped out in Chelsea amid the Chelsea Flower Show with his pooch Mabel on Friday.

The sweet dog in question was featured in a series of stunning photographs posing in front of the decadent displays set up in front of shops, in honour of the annual show in SW3.

William's brotehr-in-law turned to his official Instagram to delight fans with stunning photos, captioning: "Chelsea was BLOOMING marvellous. Mabel insisted I took a photo at every display….which is your favourite there are 22 to choose from… you're welcome."

In one of the pictures, Mabel is seen posing in front of a floral head shaped like David Bowie's face. Others saw the pet pose in a basket full of flowers on the front of a bicycle, beaming with her tongue out against the backdrop of two rather large floral ice cream cones, as well as in front of a flower-adorned police box.

Unsurprisingly, the snaps went down a treat with his friends and followers who couldn't wait to weigh in. "Oooh, Mabel is gorgeous!" one replied.

A second added, "Mabel can’t take a bad picture. ALL BEAUTIFUL!" Meanwhile, a third penned: "So many beautiful photos."

The photos come just days after the entrepreneur, 39, was photographed with his sister's mother-in-law, Queen Camilla, at a Clarence House reception in aid of Medical Detection Dogs.

James greeted the Queen with a kiss on her cheek at the royal residence.