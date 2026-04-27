Olivia Rodrigo excites fans with 'random' open mic performance ahead of OR3

Olivia Rodrigo performs surprise acoustic set after exclusive LA concert

Olivia Rodrigo delivered an iconic performance of her new single, Drop Dead, after showing up unannounced at an open mic night in New York, and fans went wild.

The 23-year-old pop superstar attended the open mic night at Pete's Candy Store in Williamsburg late Sunday, and delivered an acoustic version of her latest release with the local band.

Rodrigo's surprise performance excited fans beyond measure as the song has already climbed up on the charts, reaching No.1 in the U.K., ahead of the release of her album, you seem too sad for a girl so in love, which is set to be released on June 12.

Excited fans flocked to the comments and wrote, "OH MY GOD SHE SOUNDS SO PRETTY," and "omg she sounds so good i loooove this acoustic version sm."

A third chimed in, "The end vocals of Olivia in Drop Dead is the most iconic and will always be iconic."

While another wrote, "Love how she’s playing towards real crowds, making her feel more authentic and reachable despite this song being the #1 song in the country rn. love olivia sm."