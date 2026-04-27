Shakira receives dreadful news about her upcoming Brazil show

A crew member tragically died while assembling the stage for Shakira's highly anticipated concert

A devastating accident has cast a shadow over Shakira’s upcoming Brazil concert.

A crew member has died after suffering severe injuries while assembling the stage for the highly anticipated event in Rio de Janeiro, set for May 2.

In a statement shared on Instagram, organisers of the “Todo Mundo No Rio” concert confirmed the incident. “The event organisers confirm that an accident this Sunday afternoon (April 26th) tragically claimed the life of a professional who was working on assembling the structures for the show,” read the translated message, which was originally written in Portuguese.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but the worker later died at the hospital.

Authorities later revealed more details about the accident. According to the state fire brigade, the worker suffered “crushing injuries” to his lower limbs while operating a lifting system. He was removed from the equipment by colleagues before emergency teams arrived and was taken to Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, the concert is still set to take place for free on Rio’s iconic Copacabana Beach. Just two days before the accident, Shakira shared that she was looking forward to the concert.

“Almost there, Rio!!!” the superstar wrote on Instagram. Prepping so many surprises for you: guest artists, new wardrobe, songs you’ll love to hear… Can’t wait to be there… no altar do planeta!!”