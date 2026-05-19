William Daniels, Bonnie Bartlett clarify past open marriage remarks

William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett opened up about the unconventional beginnings of their union as they prepare for 75th marriage anniversary.

In a new interview with Daily Mail published May 18, Bartlett revisited comments she made in 2023 that surprised fans when she described their early years together as “a little bit of an open marriage.”

“There was never any discussion as to what we were going to do,” the Emmy winning actress explained. “It was non spoken. Bill and I never sit down and make rules. We just don’t. We just live our lives. And if he’s away for a year, he’s away for a year.”

Barlett acknowledged that both she and Daniels occasionally sought romances outside their marriage.

“So there have been times, yeah, both of us, on both sides,” she said. “We never got unhinged, but our lives did go in different directions occasionally.”

He emphasized that his devotion has always remained with Bartlett.

“I wouldn’t be with anyone else in my life than this woman sitting next to me,” he said.

Barlett is widely known for St. Elsewhere, Little House on the Prairie, and Home Improvement, while Daniels, who famously played M/r. Feenie on Boy Meets World.

The couple got married in June 1951 and their enduring bond has long been celebrated in Hollywood.

Just last year, Daniels appeared on Dancing with the Stars during Dedication Night, when Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel honoured him with a performance.