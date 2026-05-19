Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding faces prenup drama

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prepare for their highly anticipated summer wedding, there is one thing that needs some reflection.

The couple is almost certain to sign a prenuptial agreement, but the choice of state law could be as crucial as the venue itself.

Swift whose fortune is estimated at $2 billion, and Kelce valued at $90 million, both remain active earners.

That makes a prenup not just likely, but essential.

According to TMZ, the couple has ties to at least six states, though reportedly California is off the table.

That leaves Rhode Island, Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee, and New York.

Swift owns a sprawling estate in Rhode Island, maintains a home in New York, and has deep roots in Tennessee.

Kelce recently purchased a home in Kansas and continues to play for the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri.

Rhode Island may be the most favorable option for Swift, given its strong enforcement of prenups and protections for separate property, as per TMZ.

Kansas can be considered next, with predictable courts and respect for individual assets.

Tennessee and Missouri fall somewhere in the middle, while New York is seen as the least favorable due to the kind of judges there.

Regardless of the state, Swift and Kelce are expected to rely on top tier legal counsel to ensure their prenup protects business interests, intellectual property, and future earnings.

The couple, dubbed “TNT” by fans, has yet to reveal their wedding location, but the legal backdrop may prove just as headline worthy as the ceremony itself.