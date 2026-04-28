Taylor Swift admits Swifties can take things too far: 'Nothing I can do'

Taylor Swift calls out some Swifties treating her songs like a 'paternity test'

Taylor Swift is calling out her fan base for taking things too far sometimes.

While dissecting her songwriting process in a new interview with The New York Times published Tuesday, April 28, the pop superstar explained that there are a few traditions she shares with her fans when it comes to her songs. But sometimes, they can cross a line.

“There’s so many of [the traditions] now which is great, but there’s corners of my fanbase who are gonna take things to a really extreme place,” said Swift, noting that “there’s nothing I can do about that.”

The multi-Grammy-winner went on to share her thoughts about fans who like to do “detective work” and figure out who a certain song is about.

“When it can be a little bit weird for me is when people act like it’s sort of a paternity test,” she stated. “Because I’m like, ‘That dude didn’t write the song — I did.”

However, Swift acknowledged that it just comes with the territory. “You have to hold tight to your perception of your art and your relationship with it,” she emphasised, noting that once she releases a song, she also releases her expectations. “Hope you like it. And if you don’t, hope you do in five years. And if you never do then I was doing it for me anyway.”