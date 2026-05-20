Billy Joel slams 'unauthorized' biopic ‘Billy & Me'

Billy Joel made it clear he won’t be lending his voice, or his songs, to a planned biopic about his life.

The legendary musician has hit back at Billy & Me, a film in development from director John Ottman (Bohemian Rhapsody and Michael) and writer‑producer Adam Ripp.

Joel’s representatives told Page Six that the parties behind the project “do not possess Billy Joel’s life rights and will not be able to secure the music rights required.”

They added that Joel has “not authorized or supported this project in any capacity, and any attempt to move forward without it would be both legally and professionally misguided.”

Despite Joel’s opposition, Ottman has said he is “really proud” of the work shaping the film into “a deeply emotional and fun story.”

The movie is set to explore Joel’s formative years through the eyes of his first manager, Irwin Mazur, who discovered him in 1966 and guided his career until he signed with Columbia Records in 1972.

Production has secured rights to Mazur’s life, as well as those of Jon Small, Joel’s early collaborator and former bandmate.

Joel’s refusal to grant music rights means the film will not feature his iconic catalog including hits like Piano Man and Uptown Girl.

That absence could prove a major hurdle for a project centered on one of pop’s most celebrated songwriters.

The biopic announcement came on the heels of renewed interest in Joel’s early struggles, which were depicted in last year’s documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

That film explored his depression, suicide attempts, and the dissolution of his band Attila following a personal affair.