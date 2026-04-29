Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate as King Charles makes power move

Prince William and Princess Kate are prepared to celebrate a major milestone after King Charles made a power move in the US.

April 29 holds a special place in the Prince and Princess of Wales's hearts as the lovebirds tied the knot and promised to support each other for the rest of their lives.

William and Catherine are set to mark a decade and a half since their marriage at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

The couple has grown closer together with time, especially after Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.

The future King and Queen must be delighted not only because of their wedding anniversary but also because the head of the house, Charles, is dominating headlines with his much-awaited US trip.

King Charles received a huge round of applause after he delivered a historic speech in Congress.

From urging for peace across the world to strengthening US-UK ties, the monarch garnered praise for his soft power diplomacy.