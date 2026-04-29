Tom Hanks finally weighs in on Woody's viral bald spot in 'Toy Story 5'

Tom Hanks finally addresses Woody’s bald spot in Toy Story 5 and his explanation has changed everything.

Tom Hanks, the voiceover artist of the beloved Pixar character, Woody, has finally spoken out.

Hanks, 69, explains the viral highlight of what appeared to be a worn-out patch on the toy cowboy in the forthcoming sequel.

Hanks, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, explained the real reason why Woody has a bald spot in the sequel to Toy Story.

Hanks, while explaining, said, “You put a rubber hat on top of a rubber head again and again and again and again, something’s gonna chafe.”

“So, yeah he does have… Let’s say a worn area on the back of his head.”

The actor continued, “It’s not just Woody’s hair (or lack of) that’s changing in Toy Story 5.

Since Woody’s been a toy for so long, even his stomach has changed, too.

Hanks, the two-time Academy Award winner, then addressed the changes to Woody’s body since the first movie was released in 1995.

“He is not shaped plastic. He is made of stuffing and cloth, and that stuff settles over time.”

The first trailer for the much-anticipated sequel of Toy Story dropped in February this year, with the film set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026.