Beatrice, Eugenie return with urgent appeal as Sarah Ferguson lands in trouble

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie returned to the spotlight with an urgent message for their mother, Sarah Ferguson, after laying low.

It has been reported that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former wife has been spending extravagantly despite facing back-to-back professional setbacks.

Her desire to keep on enjoying the luxuries of life, even though such challenging times have left Beatrice and Eugenie in a state of tension.

According to Heat World, the sisters have been pleading with their mom to make wise financial choices as Fergie's future still looks quite dark.

"Andrew isn’t going to hand over a dime to cover her bills, so it’s all going on her credit cards, which are already maxed out. It’s so frustrating for her girls because they could be the ones who have to bail her out," an insider shared.

King Charles' nieces have been urging the former Duchess of York to face reality and make the necessary adjustments.

An insider added, "They want her to stop running from her problems, but she won't listen to a word they say; she’s in total denial mode. More than anything else, Sarah sees no reason why she should have to rein it in."

Sarah Ferguson was last spotted in an Austrian ski resort after growing talks about her mysterious hideout.