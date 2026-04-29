King Charles, Donald Trump are cousins? Shocking family tree claim explained

Donald Trump, often makes headlines for his unpredictable comments and stunts, left people guessing about his relationship to the British royal family.

King Charles, 77, is said to have reacted with private dismay after reports emerged he shared a distant ancestral link with the current US President.

The royal fans and social media users alike began to speculate about a new revelation that has added an unexpected twist to the already complex dynamics of the monarch's US visit.

Genealogists allegedly traced a shared 16th-century ancestor between King Charles and Trump during the latest trip of the royal couple to the US.

Newly surfaced genealogical research suggests the King and the president in fact have a very special relationship, as they are distant cousins, both descended from a 16th-century Scottish nobleman.

One source with knowledge of Charles' reaction to the new family tree research claimed to Radar: "There was a degree of discomfort at the discovery, not because of the historical connection itself, which is not unusual among European and transatlantic lineages, but because Charles basically detests everything Trump stands for."

However, the monarch reacted with private dismay to the news of the ancestral link, according to the sources.

The shocking family tree rumour has been debunked as the the British monarch and the US President aren’t cousins.

Revealing the King's reaction to the speculations, the sources said "He is, frankly, sickened to know they have any relation. He hates Trump's foreign policy, environmental policy, his manners, and his personality – but even he can see the humor in him being related to someone he hates."

The shared lineage between Charles and Trump traces back to the 3rd Earl of Lennox, a descendant of James II of Scotland, linking both men through centuries of aristocratic and clan ancestry, according to the claims.

It allegedly suggests Trump's maternal line, through his mother Mary Anne MacLeod, connects to the same extended family tree that ultimately leads to the House of Windsor.

Trump has previously spoken warmly about the British royal family, including Charles and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who breathed her last in 2022 aged 96.

Reflecting on his meetings with the late Queen, Trump said: "I had a really good relationship with her. She was unbelievable. I liked her, and she liked me."

But the Queen is said to have been unable to stand Trump as she found him rude.

Trump has also described Charles as "a great guy" and "a fighter," praising his resilience in public life.