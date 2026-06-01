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King Charles reaches out to Prince Harry with emotional request

Prince Harry gets heartfelt update from UK as arrival comes near
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 01, 2026

King Charles reaches out to Prince Harry with emotional request
King Charles reaches out to Prince Harry with emotional request 

King Charles' emotional wish for his 'last years' has been revealed, and it must be a delight to his son, Prince Harry.

In conversation with Kinsey Scholfield, royal commentator Tom Skyes claimed that the monarch would love to reconcile with the Duke of Sussex in his lifetime.

He said, "Charles made it very clear that he wants Harry back... Don't make my final years a misery, boy. Charles' dearest wish is to be reconciled with his son. That is it."

However, the future King William is not on the same page as his father.

"Charles is a massive romantic. He is very different to William. Like William is completely Elizabeth II, he did all his royal lessons with Elizabeth II when he was at school at Eton. She was cold about personal things," Tom shared. 

It is important to note that these comments came amid reports that Prince Harry might return to the UK to attend the Invictus Games event in the coming days.

Rumours about a possible meeting between the Duke and his cancer-stricken father are also in the cards. 

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