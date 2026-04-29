Prince Harry sets ‘non-negotiable’ condition for Meghan in UK plans

Prince Harry appears to be confident in his efforts as he believes there a major opportunity opening up for them in the UK, as King Charles continues his State Visit in the US.

The Duke of Sussex, who is slated to return to the UK for the upcoming Birmingham Invictus Games, is making sure that his wife is on-board the new plan of action, insiders revealed.

Harry has “totally banking on as he’s assured his father that they’ll be bringing Archie and Lili to finally enjoy some quality time with him”, sources told Closer. However, they noted that Meghan is “still in two minds” about travelling back to UK after all these years.

However, Harry argues that if he is going to make a return to the royal fold, it has to be with Meghan otherwise it would look “pretty odd”. He insists that this is a “non-negotiable” part of the plan even if Meghan is not willing to live in Britain or immerse herself in it fully. She can travel more frequently but she would have to be standing by his side.

The sources added that for Harry it makes “perfect sense” to find a property close to Windsor which they can use as “crash pad” whenever they are in town and it would eventually be something they Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet can inherit.

It would allow the Sussex children to grow close to their British heritage and their royal relatives, further strengthening their ties with the monarchy.

Meghan has “plenty of conditions that need to be met” before she’s fully signed off on the trip, but Harry has taken a clear stance about her presence and support for UK plans.

It remains to be seen how this pans out as the reconciliation process with King Charles has been put on pause.