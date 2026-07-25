Prince Harry fuels William’s anger with shocking statement: ‘Not my fault’

If there ever was a chance that King Charles’s two sons could’ve have reconciled at some point, Prince Harry appears to have blown it after his latest statement.

The Prince of Wales has not been on contact with his younger brother for almost four years and had been avoiding even a possibility of reuniting with him despite being under the same roof two years ago.

Harry had brought his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove this month. Meanwhile, William and Kate kept a bust schedule during that time.

The reunion itself did not come without hiccups with the chaos and confusion surrounding the royal accommodation offer and security. Piling onto that, Harry also lost his phone hacking case against the DailyMail.

According to royal expert Emily Andrews, Harry’s statement after the verdict was another indicator of his “victim mentality” and how it “ensures that it is ALWAYS someone else's fault”.

She explained, “It's the monarchy's fault, the men in grey suits’ fault, his brother's fault, his stepmother's fault and even the British government's fault. The blame is never his.”

Prince William was already said to be “unhappy” about the Sussexes visiting, which is why he had “snubbed” him my not going anywhere near him. The Prince of Wales reportedly wanted Harry to take accountability for his actions which is why William remains so furious.

The expert said that sources have asserted that the relationship is “far from thawing”.

“He did not want to run any risk of seeing his younger brother – or Meghan Markle – on his home turf,” Emily said.

“A brutal showdown (which is what it would surely be) between the warring brothers is something that William would want to avoid at all costs.”

Prince Harry statement on privacy case

Harry in his statement said that he and his six claimants came to court “seeking justice and accountability” but they received “neither”.

“The fact that this court has chosen to dismiss them represents an inconsistency which is hard to understand or reconcile with common sense, or the evidence heard in the courtroom itself,” it read.

“It is a complete and obvious whitewash, but sadly not altogether unexpected. However, the lengths to which the court has gone to exonerate the Mail is as shocking as it is totally unwarranted.”