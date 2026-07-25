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Sarah Ferguson's hopes for comeback crushed as key detail confirmed

Fergie’s money-making prospects dwindle even further after latest update

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Web Desk
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Published July 25, 2026

Sarah Ferguson’s hopes for comeback crushed as key detail confirmed
Sarah Ferguson’s hopes for comeback crushed as key detail confirmed

Sarah Ferguson has been staying away from the public ever since the Epstein scandal broke out and exposed some shocking secrets about their exchanges.

Even though Fergie has not been accused of any wrongdoing, her affiliation and close friendship to the late convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein was enough to completely end her career as a children’s book author.

Months after King Charles officially booted out Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Fergie from the Royal Lodge, thus ousting them from the royal fold, Fergie’s career was hit with the final nail in the coffin.

Andrew’s ex-wife was firmly kicked off from all the charities that she was a patron of when the news emerged. It was later revealed that the charities that she herself started were close to shutting down.

Now, reports have confirmed that her charity, Sarah’s Trust has been formally marked “removed” on the public register of charities.

It was reported in February that the organisation, which was established in 2020 to support “frontline, grassroots work to address the humanitarian and environmental crisis, the hunger crisis and issues perpetuating cycles of extreme poverty” would close “for the foreseeable future”.

At the time, the spokesperson said the decision had been in discussion for months. 

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