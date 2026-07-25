Palace shares Duchess Sophie’s wonderful surprise for royal fan

King Charles’s secret weapon has taken on many important roles for the royal family but there are certain meaningful roles that has brought genuine joy for royal fans.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is patron of over 70 charities and organisations, but she seems to have a special corner for the ones that support disabled people. She serves patron to Capability Scotland, Mencap, and WheelPower among others.

Hence, it came as no surprise when a specially-abled young girl named Chloe had sent a letter to Sophie and she chose to respond with a special protocol.

Filmed at Buckingham Palace, Sophie shared a heartwarming message for the young girl and her family setting off for a Bike Ride Challenge to fundraise for charity – 1000+ miles for 18 days.

“Hello Chloe, I am sending you my warmest wishes as you and your family prepare to cycle from Land's End to John O'Groats to raise money for Treloar’s and pals,” Sophie said.

“This is an enormous feat of endurance, having done my own cycle challenge 10 years ago, I am so proud of you. It takes a lot of effort,” she continued.

“I’ll be thinking of you as you set off on the 26th July and I look forward to you telling me all about it when we meet again. Take care and good luck.”

Chloe was truly delighted to receive the personal message from the Duchess of Edinburgh herself.

The royal family also showed support but sending best wishes to Chloe in the comment section, a rare sight for an official royal social media account.