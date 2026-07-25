King’s clever move to keep Archie, Lilibet close without clash laid bare

King Charles and Prince Harry appear to be working on finding some middle ground conflict of interests cause major hurdle in reconciliation.

The Duke of Sussex has been fighting for police protection for his family and himself in the UK for years but he has only received setbacks. Harry and his family were back in his home country briefly this month to finally reconnect Archie and Lilibet with their British roots.

However, security remained a key issue for the Sussexes and it also created chaos in the public between the Firm and the Sussex office. Despite the humiliation of having his royal accommodation withdrawn, Harry has not lost hope over his security concerns.

Reports claim that he is still pursuing it as he wants Archie and Lilibet to have more visits to the UK and King Charles would love to see his grandchildren more often as well, according to Majesty Magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward.

She pointed out that the age and his ongoing cancer battle are a major motivator for such meetings despite his busy diary.

“Though with his schedule I think the only chance he will get to spend with them is during the annual summer trip to Scotland for the long Balmoral break,” the expert suggested.

“So, with this in mind I think there is a real chance that they return for that, this summer seems unlikely, but in the future I can see this happening.”

Harry will be granted a risk assessment by the UK Home Office and RAVEC but there is a backlog which is causing delays, per The Times. Hence, Scotland seems like a next best option.

“I think the King will say to Harry, ‘darling boy, you know I can only really see you in Scotland’, where he will be given assurances about security, and that is what I think will happen,” Ingrid told The Sun.

There is possibility that not all the members of the royal family would be happy with the suggestion, especially Prince William and Princess Kate.

However, it could resolve issues on both ends if reconciliation is the only concern and not the return of the the Sussexes to the royal fold.