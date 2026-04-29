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Kris Jenner shuts down major misconception with new bombshell

Kris Jenner addresses swirling rumours after drastic transformation

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 29, 2026

Kris Jenner shuts down major misconception with new bombshell
Kris Jenner addresses swirling rumours after drastic transformation 

Kris Jenner slammed the reports surfacing about her in a new interview on her daughter Khloe Kardashian’s podcast, after feud rumours erupted between her and her plastic surgeon.

The 70-year-old momager was reported to be regretting her latest transformation which made her look like her daughter Kim Kardashian, so much so that they were hardly discernable from one another.

However, Kris shut down the claims, saying the “disappointing” reports could not have been “further from the truth” as she “adores” Dr. Steven Levine, the master behind her transformation.

The Kardashians star described her doctor as an “artist” on Khloe in Wonderland podcast on Wednesday, April 29, saying she “could give you a list of only the ones I know — I never would — but just all the people [he’s worked on].”

The reality star added, “I’m upset that people are … blaming him. The only reason to speak up or say anything about it is because it’s really hurting someone else.”

This comes after an insider allegedly told a publication that the socialite was upset that her plastic surgery had not kept up like those of the other Hollywood stars who consulted with the same doctor.

“Kris Jenner’s facelift is already slipping. She is not happy with the results and is desperate to get a revision,” the source claimed earlier, adding that she feels it has not “held the way she expected.”

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